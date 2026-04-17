Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Judy P's avatar
Judy P
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I have zero interest in a world as “Elon” describes it. #1, if the government gives you your income, the government can take it away. #2, robots doing everything sounds to me like a bunch of fat, depressed humans doing nothing. Who, btw, the government could happily eliminate. Why not? They have the robots, and unlike humans, the robots do what they’re told without getting pissy about it. And, #3, if we can have anything any time on the cheap, there’s nothing to strive for, which speaks directly to what you said about spiritual and character growth and deepening, Mark.

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