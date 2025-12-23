Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Evershed True Earth Codex's avatar
Jane Evershed True Earth Codex
11h

Yup! Accidentally on purpose fer sure Mark!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Peacock's avatar
Craig Peacock
13h

Hi Mark, thanks for that, it does make you laugh how ridiculous it is becoming yet many still cannot see what is happening, majority deliberately ignoring things now.

Rediscovered this video I watched around 8-9yrs ago, I don't know if you've watched it, I assumed it had been taken down as I could not find it a few years back, maybe it has been allowed to have their YouTube account back up recently? Have yourself a look, very informative.....

https://youtu.be/KdqNXzKJsPQ?si=e_3hGcG8tgjvJJlO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture