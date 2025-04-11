Playback speed
Ethan Lucas: Q is a Psy-Op

I first met Ethan on tour in the US in 2022. He's a musician, a Naturopath, a podcaster, a preacher, and author...and he just solved the biggest problem with Glutathione I didn't even know existed.
Mark Attwood
Apr 11, 2025
6
2
Transcript

Ethan Lucas could be described as a polyglot. He’s also a bit juicy.

He caught my attention in the States because of his book on the connection between Jesus and Q, something I had also surmised to myself a while back.

This is a fascinating chat about where Ethan thinks we are going in the world, and also about how divine guidance led his to solve the biggest problem with Glutathione, one of the most vital substances for health there is.

Get Syrona here: https://tmas.tv/syrona

Get paid for sharing Syrona here: https://tmas.tv/sharesyrona

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

