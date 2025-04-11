Ethan Lucas: Q is a Psy-Op

Ethan Lucas could be described as a polyglot. He’s also a bit juicy.

He caught my attention in the States because of his book on the connection between Jesus and Q, something I had also surmised to myself a while back.

This is a fascinating chat about where Ethan thinks we are going in the world, and also about how divine guidance led his to solve the biggest problem with Glutathione, one of the most vital substances for health there is.

