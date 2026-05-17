Exploring Consciousness with Jordan Crowder
The extraordinary Jordan Crowder explains his journey including his friendship with a Bigfoot called Louis...
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Live link to 17 May celebration…in case you interested? https://freedom250.org/media-center
Wow Mark! You having an amazing 17 May hun. Going to see how the DJT Washington prayer day going. Thank you for your amazing uploads today. Much appreciated 🙏🏻👏👍🏻❤️❤️