It was great hearing what Abby Wynne had to say to me and Gary about the effect our Magnesium has had on her life today, but what was unexpected was what our lovely visitor Angie O'Donnell had to say...



Our Magnesia174 is available here: https://www.live5dhealth.com/shop/magnesia-174-pure-magnesium-spray-infused-with-dmso-and-174hz-healing-frequency-250ml-8-45fl-oz/



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