Extraordinary Conversations today...(watch till the end)
Abby came into Live5Dhealth today, but the chat that happened surprised me no end, and was very emotional...
It was great hearing what Abby Wynne had to say to me and Gary about the effect our Magnesium has had on her life today, but what was unexpected was what our lovely visitor Angie O'Donnell had to say...
Our Magnesia174 is available here: https://www.live5dhealth.com/shop/magnesia-174-pure-magnesium-spray-infused-with-dmso-and-174hz-healing-frequency-250ml-8-45fl-oz/
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.