Free Audio Chapter from "Why Nothing Can Stop What is Coming" by Charles Foxtrot
It really is an excellent book!
Listen to “Chapter 17: The Pen” free below.
Get your copy from here: https://bit.ly/charlesfoxtrot
When you claim the ebook/audiobook, you’ll automatically be sent the links where you can get the paperback and hardback - get copies for your friends and family that are still asleep!
You don’t have to agree that Q is the good guys, but you should agree that it’s too important to ignore, and this book puts it all into layman’s terms for anyone to understand.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Mark,
The explanation for the YMCA song has to do with a former Y establishment at Guantanamo Bay, with US military acquiring the site during the First World War. Y.M.C.A. Guantanamo Bay Cuba - Digital Commonwealth https://share.google/T7QxRf1d9H6r5YYFt