Since 2020 I have strived to be the best version of myself, take care of my children, learn to listen to my higher self, build up boundaries, fight demons of every kind, repel curses, get healthier, make people laugh, educate myself and anyone else that wanted to listen, sit in my heart instead of my head, trust my intuition, stay optimistic about the future, wake up as many as I can.

At every juncture I have questioned myself. Asked myself why I am public about all this. Asked myself if I am being as genuine as I possibly can be.

I’ve even asked myself in the mirror if I am a clone!

Not that a clone would give me the truthful answer…

I have kissed a lot of frogs on the way. I have made mistakes. I have fumbled. I have felt like giving up. I have questioned my faith.

In short, I have been 100% human the whole way through.

My kids have got fed up with me saying “Hold on, we’re nearly there”

“You’ve been saying that for years, Dada (sigh)”

Yeah. I know.

“Not another UFO Dada. Boring!”

(That’s not strictly true, one of my daughters sees them all the time too, and shares my wonderment).

Navigating all of this has been hell on one hand and heaven on another.

I awake from another 12 hour sleep feeling exhausted.

I had help to deal with yet another curse laid at my feet yesterday.

Yet I keep getting up.

My inbox if full of people sending me “proof” that Trump is on the Dark Side. Proof that this person or that person is tapping into the “Galactic Federation of Spoon-Playing Trade Unionists” and can call in a million spaceships at will. Proof that we are heading into a totalitarian nightmare and that the “elites” are all about to sail away on magic carpets whilst the rest of us suffer a cataclysm of Kryptonian proportions.

I still have to contend with the legions of arse-munchers that feel fit to call me a grifter, a gatekeeper, a fantasist or, the funniest - a “Cabal Warlock”.

Yet, despite all this, I remain full of smiles, full of hope, and full of love for humanity and this place we call earth.

Is it tempting to call out all of those people that have lured me in with their promises of friendship only to turn on me behind the scenes? Those that have played on my weaknesses to trap me? Those that have tried to tell me they are really Christ, off-camera? Those that have reneged on financial deals? Those that have outright lied and tried to manipulate me and destroy what I have built?

Of course it is. Fleetingly.

Nothing is to be gained from this, ultimately, because I remember two things that have served me so well in my darkest hours…

Everything is exactly as it is meant to be Everything is there for me

These, combined with box breathing, grounding, eating clean, meditating and remembering that we are eternal spirits, have kept me “sane”, whatever that is.

A quick trawl of X is a sure-fire way of bringing your spirit down if you are not battle-hardened.

English footballer and WEF stooge David Beckham gets knighted.

Donald Trump pushes through surveillance with Palantir.

Elon Musk says Donald Trump is on the Epstein list.

I could go on…

It’s an endless war on us, our souls, our psyche, and our staying power.

But.

I keep coming back to the same thought.

We were supposed to all be dead by 2017 after the witch got in to the Presidency.

That was the plan.

I knew this for years.

It was no coincidence for me that 2017 was the year that I actually thought about ending it all. The year when the demonic attacks were so great I actually wanted to give in. The year I thought I’d lost everything: my home, my family, my business.

But it was not to be.

It took years, but I slowly started realising how much I was gaining.

Not by looking at my bank account or my car or my long discarded very expensive and pointless watch.

By that feeling of starting to stand on my own two feet. That feeling when you learn to say NO. That feeling of Truth running through you.

That feeling of God.

When I first told people that God told me to start a podcast, I cringed at myself.

When I first told people of demons trying to recruit me in my bedroom in 1973, I wanted the world to swallow me up.

When that lovely man turned up in a monster truck in Oregon on the Truth Tour and I actually thought I was going to be shot for a split second, before he yelled “Mark Attwood…Cunt!” at me and I knew I was in the right place.

(All because of this video…)

That feeling when I first learned how to connect with a “star” and a real-life, proper ship showed up right in front of me before shooting off.

That feeling of finding my true tribe of people that are always on hand to help in so many ways to help me through all this (you know who you are).

That feeling when a friend and I watched a dragon made of light fly silently over our heads.

That feeling of finding true love in the most unexpected places.

Those are the things that are getting me through.

I hope you find yours.