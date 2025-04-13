From Dark to Light

What a ride this is.

Today, my brain is be-fudged with the incredible love from my family, whilst also bizarrely befuddled by the crazy things going on around me.

2025 so far has been a year of extraordinary energies which have been challenging beyond belief. However, the good news is, for me at least, that the spiritual lessons of the past five years have equipped me to the point where I do not fear these “obstacles”.

Even typing this missive is full of interruptions. I recognise them now and tell them firmly to ‘eff off.

It does work.

But only when you mean it from the core of your being.

For example, I got a message from a bank card company that there was a fishy expenditure of $288 on a card that has sat in my wallet for 5 years without me ever using it.

I had to tell them it was not me.

Then, 5 minutes later, an email telling me someone was trying to log into my Microsoft account and giving me the code in case it was me (it wasn’t).

This after my Telegram account lost its chat group and the systematic erosion of subscribers on my Telegram channel.

What is most amazing is that in the middle of all this “crud” (and I have not even touched on how much crud there has been), my life is more amazing than I could ever have dreamed.

I am not talking about anything “material”.

I am talking about love.

It’s the one thing they hate and it’s the one thing that only appears when you are aligned with you purpose.

Everything else is bullshit.

Since I started my podcast in 2020, I have always been asking “why?” and “who am I to tell anyone anything?”

It’s what keeps me going.

It might not be about you, dear reader, who understands what’s happening, it is also about those that are currently crossing the bridge and need a hand reached out to them to let them know it’s going to be OK.

That’s why I responded to God telling me to make this video on twitter in 2023: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1619470142060261377

Which is now at 1.6m views.

Why do I know it’s going to be OK?

I honestly can’t answer that question with anything logical.

I am a flawed human being that arrived here 56 years ago today with a mission.

I always knew that I was not like everyone else that was around me, but just never knew what it was I was supposed to be doing!

I do now. And that’s extraordinary.

My love for all of you is huge.

My boundaries, which were not there at the beginning of this, are also huge.

And strong.

Trump’s wall and the mass immigration was always this: a lesson in boundaries.

We really are on a journey from Dark to Light.

It’s the journey of our lives, not just this one.

Keep spreading the truth, keep loving everyone as much as you can and, for God’s sake, laugh at all of it. (there’s a reason I put Monty Python in my Dark to Light video)…