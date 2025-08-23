From Tattoos to Tartaria: Echoes of Atlantis
I am joined by author and researcher Guy Anderson in a scintillating chat about the conspiracy of conspiracies: Tartaria.
This chat was so good, I have invited Guy to do a live presentation in Ireland on 24th January 2026. Tickets here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/the-tartarian-empire-a-live-presentation-by-guy-anderson
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Mark just watched the whole interview with this gentlemen wow what a source of information he has you were like a kiddy in a sweet shop grinning and hardly able to control yourself, its costing me a fortune with all these wonderful authors books which I absolutely have to read now. Once again Mark thank you for introducing another wonderful human being to follow . All the best to you and your family Richard casino chap
Great rapport you two have together, it was also funny to see how 'excited' you were Mark by interrupting Guy (although you could see from his reaction that he was pleased you picked up and gave your own contribution back to him). There is one question I would like to ask and that is, as the royal bloodlines were mentioned be it good or bad, do you have any links to past podcasts as I've found out something recently which I need to do some homework on? Thanks