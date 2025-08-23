Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MR RICHARD A CHAPMAN's avatar
MR RICHARD A CHAPMAN
10h

Hi Mark just watched the whole interview with this gentlemen wow what a source of information he has you were like a kiddy in a sweet shop grinning and hardly able to control yourself, its costing me a fortune with all these wonderful authors books which I absolutely have to read now. Once again Mark thank you for introducing another wonderful human being to follow . All the best to you and your family Richard casino chap

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Byrne's avatar
Steve Byrne
10h

Great rapport you two have together, it was also funny to see how 'excited' you were Mark by interrupting Guy (although you could see from his reaction that he was pleased you picked up and gave your own contribution back to him). There is one question I would like to ask and that is, as the royal bloodlines were mentioned be it good or bad, do you have any links to past podcasts as I've found out something recently which I need to do some homework on? Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture