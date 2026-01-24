What I have seen him do since then, and after I studied his previous achievements with his constituency and with the Post Office scandal, makes me incredibly proud as an Englishman.

In this often emotional interview, limited by time to an hour, I hope we find out more about him as a man who has not only stood up for all of us at the most important time in history, but has also had the courage to speak out against the actual enemy of humanity: Satan.

From the Viper’s Pit to Spiritual Warrior: Andrew Bridgen is someone we should be grateful to have. His position in our history is assured, but the fight is not over yet.

Send him prayers and support in any way you can. He took them on in the belly of the beast on our behalf with Angels at his side.

