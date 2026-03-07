George H Lewis and Joe Rosati Livestream Replay
Another unexpected pleasure...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🎉🎉🎉🎉🌹🔥...
Brava Mark for being the "one" to bring up "Yeshua's" wife, partner, and mother of his children..
Lady Miriam Magdala..
Someday in the not so far future the real awakening to the Sisterhood of the Blue Rose, the 30 apostles/disciples....& the collaborative teachings of both Yeshua & Miriam...
The Way..
I of the Heart🔥🌹
So sad George about your daughter, I have been lucky enough as a mother of 8 children now ranging from the ages of 20 to 44 whom none took the jab, at least they listened to me enough saying it was experimental not to take it. everything else they mostly don't believe but that's ok they are safe. Unfortunately I have lost most of my brothers and sisters because they think I am nuts. My mum died two weeks after the jab, her own doctor admitting she was fine while she injected her. We have lost so many but I have gained much more and am really grateful I had the likes of Mark to follow and be a support to me. I think our families will all find their ways back to us. We will be there for them just as we tried to protect them right from the start.