Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

🌹...the "poem" that guts me every time I listen to it..thank you for your immense talent and courage🔥☘️

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Jbor's avatar
Jbor
3h

GREAT POEMS, SIR MARK. AND KUDOS Abby for being helpful and caring.

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