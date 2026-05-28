"God Wins": A Message of Hope in a Time of Darkness
Abby Wynne gets me to talk about how and why I created the book "God Wins"
To get the new edition of "God Wins" simply search under "Mark Attwood" on Amazon in your country.
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🌹...the "poem" that guts me every time I listen to it..thank you for your immense talent and courage🔥☘️
GREAT POEMS, SIR MARK. AND KUDOS Abby for being helpful and caring.