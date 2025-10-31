If you missed my experience from the 29th, here it is:
And here’s the video I got sent by my friend Peter just an hour earlier:
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nope, but noticed my dreams are more realistic, maybe change, or just me.
Re the murder of Mountbatten....the locals knew exactly what he was up to with their children and I believe took it into their own hands to deal with him.