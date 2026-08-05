High Strangeness. Perez Hilton & Demonic Possession.
Mornin' Campers!
You can read more about Hilton here if you want to: https://x.com/search?q=perez%20hilton&src=typed_query
Very sad news about Joe Felz. RIP.
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Having worked with a colleague as a spirit release therapist, working remotely anywhere in the world, since 1999, I can confirm that the subject of dark influence is very real and has many different aspects. Fear is a door-opener for such invasions, and there has to be a reason for the low-frequency beings to make the effort -often attempting to divert or restrict following a spiritual path or being a public channel for the Light in some way. As the current planetary frequency upgrade continues, many factions of such invasion will be weakening and restricted, as low-frequency work can only operate up to a specific frequency.. Peace and Progress to All.
Hi Mark, thank you for the information on techniques of how to protect ourselves. It is so needed.