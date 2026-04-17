Hormuz Open! The End of the New World Order...?
It's great news, whatever it is. The greatest sting operation ever?
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So much not souch, although I kinda like it as a new word😉
Yes Mark, I agree with you. I feel souch lighter having heard this news so thank you for sharing it. We definitely have a much better understanding of who is on our side. What are the TDS afflicted going to say? 😱🤣🤣