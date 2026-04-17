Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Cathie grout's avatar
Cathie grout
1h

So much not souch, although I kinda like it as a new word😉

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Cathie grout's avatar
Cathie grout
1h

Yes Mark, I agree with you. I feel souch lighter having heard this news so thank you for sharing it. We definitely have a much better understanding of who is on our side. What are the TDS afflicted going to say? 😱🤣🤣

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