How do we deal with Split Familes (and Friends) after COVID?
Someone asked this on X today, so I thought I’d share my own experiences and solution...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark, you have no idea how this hits home. I have basically been dubbed the crazy gullible sister. I watched my mom die in a nursing home during covid and none of us were allowed in the building. It was disgraceful. A couple of days before her funeral, I attended the Jan 6th event in DC. I called out the lies of the event in FB and because of that I it was basically over between most of my siblings and myself. Within in minutes of the post an “anonymous e-mail went to my board of directors calling me a terrorist and asking that I be fired. Fortunately, I intercepted the email before it reached the board. I was kicked off of airplanes for not complying to wear a mask “properly”, and the list goes on. My children are split - my son is awake, my daughter is completely asleep. It has been a lonely, tumultuous road, but I press on and pray to God for strength.
Thanks Mark, that really hit home.
My mum recently developed clots in her lungs after a booster Autumn jab and everyone was scratching their heads about why it happened. Family members, doctors, nurses, never at any point considered the vaccine.
It is a spell and I stopped years ago trying to get my family to realise the truth. It’s very sad.