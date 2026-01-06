Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Carol Canda Wilson
20h

Mark, you have no idea how this hits home. I have basically been dubbed the crazy gullible sister. I watched my mom die in a nursing home during covid and none of us were allowed in the building. It was disgraceful. A couple of days before her funeral, I attended the Jan 6th event in DC. I called out the lies of the event in FB and because of that I it was basically over between most of my siblings and myself. Within in minutes of the post an “anonymous e-mail went to my board of directors calling me a terrorist and asking that I be fired. Fortunately, I intercepted the email before it reached the board. I was kicked off of airplanes for not complying to wear a mask “properly”, and the list goes on. My children are split - my son is awake, my daughter is completely asleep. It has been a lonely, tumultuous road, but I press on and pray to God for strength.

Nick
20h

Thanks Mark, that really hit home.

My mum recently developed clots in her lungs after a booster Autumn jab and everyone was scratching their heads about why it happened. Family members, doctors, nurses, never at any point considered the vaccine.

It is a spell and I stopped years ago trying to get my family to realise the truth. It’s very sad.

