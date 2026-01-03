Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
American State National's avatar
American State National
1d

Mark you seem to have a unique perspective although remember when Janine discovered you had been abducted by the military ops? Do you think your perspective can be manipulated?

Anyway. Thanks for all you do. Just saying because we all need help from friends to find more freedom from the control structure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Attwood
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture