Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Tracy32hunt1's avatar
Tracy32hunt1
1h

Just love the birds in the background!

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Suzette
1h

Mornin ! Love the Mullet ! Looks fabulous ❤️.. say have you heard of Johnathan Kleck ? Spelling ?? .. he is a YouTuber - shadow banned heavily.. but he decides the bible .. you should ck out his stuff if you haven’t .. plan to hop on the decoded your doing with the other man .. name escapes me at the moment

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