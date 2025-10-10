Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

How The Dolphin Reduces Heart Frequency for Huge Healing

Getting the frequency of our hearts from 1.6Hz to 1Hz is the key to healing. Proven.
Mark Attwood
Oct 10, 2025
I had my first session with the Dolphin on Monday, and my heartbeat has been about 30% lower since then! I fell asleep in the car on Tuesday (don’t worry, I wasn’t driving) at 4pm, on the sofa at 6pm and then was in bed at the ridiculously (for me) early time of 9pm.

Myself and Gary are HUGELY excited about incorporating the Dolphin into all our therapies at Live5DHealth, and you should be hugely excited about what this can do for you too.

The thing I love most about this machine is the simplicity of understanding that each scar creates trauma in our fascia which, if left unresolved, causes future illnesses (like Dr Bruce’s cancer) and death.

If you’re a healer of any kind, I think this machine is a must-have. It’s also a must-have for your family/community if you can afford one (club together if not - I see this as essential as a first aid kit in the house)

USA: https://tmas.tv/dolphinusa

Rest of the World: https://tmas.tv/dolphinca

