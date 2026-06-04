How The SWAMP is being EXPOSED and DRAINED.
Mornin' Campers!
Rupert Lowe's letter to the BBC today:
Bill Pulte's "O" to "Q":
Restore Britain's "O to Q"
Former Head of the Sexual Offences Section and Homicide Prevention Unit at New Scotland Yard:
Rape Gang enquiry:
Rupert Lowe on Henry Nowak:
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My father was part of investigationof certain individuals guilty of peodophilic acts and when he presented the evidence he was told to drop it. Edward Heath, Cyril Smith and a lot more politicians and ‘celebrities’ were investigated.
My father was well aware of what was occurring and when requested to be part of the Freemasons he refused. As a result he was demoted to Detective Sergeant - thankfully it didn’t stop him putting the information out.
So proud of my father for coming from Truth
I’ve known for over 35 yesrs about all of what was going on my father always answered my questions honestly. When I shared whst I knew no one would believe me.
It was only when I saw for myself a document all about the elites (wish I’d copied it then) I heard David Icke spesk I knew it was fact and not made up
I am glad it is all coming out though for a lot of children it is too late
A Spiritual War thst will be won!! 🙏🏼🧡
Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.
One of God's Ten Commandments is Thou Shalt not Steal and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.
How to Check Your Vote
https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/crux-votegateuk-legal-proof-of-5-voting-categories/
The Elector ( Voter ) enters the polling station and gives the Presiding Officer their Poll Card and identification , the Presiding Officer checks the Electoral Register for the Polling Station , then places a tick next to the Elector ( Voter ) name on the Electoral Register and Issues a Ballot Paper to the Elector ( Voter ) . The Elector ( Voter ) , goes into the Poll Booth and marks the Ballot Paper , then places the Ballot Paper in the Locked and Sealed Ballot Box .
If the Elector ( Voter ) inadvertently makes a mistake on the Issued Ballot Paper , the Elector ( Voter ) takes the Issued Ballot Paper back to the Presiding Officer , the Presiding Officer writes the number of the Spoilt Paper on the Spoilt Paper List and places the Spoilt Ballot Paper in an enevelope, the Presiding Officer then gives the Elector ( Voter ) a new Issued Ballot Paper.
Please Note :- Spoilt Ballot Papers are reconciled , but they are not included in the count .
The Returning Officers are in charge of reconciling the Ballot Accounts at the Election Count ?
Who is Counting the Votes ?
Newcastle City Council Wards Elections held on 07 May 2026 Results have 13,494 Missing Ballot Papers / or Added Ballot Papers .
Who is Counting Your Vote ?