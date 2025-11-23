

Watch “Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control” here:



Read the article by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD here: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/targeted-individual-with-proven-microchip

Watch my show about V2K with my great friends Hope and Tivon from 2022 here:

Need Help with Electronic Harrasment?

I bumped into a friend recently who is a targeted individual and she was raving about this thing around her neck which has given her massive relief, especially her migraines, from electronic harrassment, mind control, V2K, gangstalking, EMF, psychic, psychotronic and HAARP attacks. I immediately got in touch with the creators and hope to be interviewing them very soon.

I’ve been testing a bunch of their products over the past 3 months and will be doing a full review soon. Highly recommended: https://tmas.tv/TIDefender



I also highly recommend Hope and Tivon’s incredible Orgonite (in fact, I was part of the process of developing these back in Morocco in 2016): https://ftwproject.com/ref/478

They have a Christmas sale on at the moment. Here are some of the benefits: