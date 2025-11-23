How to be an Apolcaloptimist in the Face of Attacks on Humanity
The Spiritual War is multifaceted, and partly technological. I still manage to find great hope for humanity in the midst of it all...
Watch “Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control” here:
Read the article by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD here: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/targeted-individual-with-proven-microchip
Watch my show about V2K with my great friends Hope and Tivon from 2022 here:
Need Help with Electronic Harrasment?
I bumped into a friend recently who is a targeted individual and she was raving about this thing around her neck which has given her massive relief, especially her migraines, from electronic harrassment, mind control, V2K, gangstalking, EMF, psychic, psychotronic and HAARP attacks. I immediately got in touch with the creators and hope to be interviewing them very soon.
I’ve been testing a bunch of their products over the past 3 months and will be doing a full review soon. Highly recommended: https://tmas.tv/TIDefender
I also highly recommend Hope and Tivon’s incredible Orgonite (in fact, I was part of the process of developing these back in Morocco in 2016): https://ftwproject.com/ref/478
They have a Christmas sale on at the moment. Here are some of the benefits:
