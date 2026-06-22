Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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John Rogers
2h

Yeah, Mr Egg fed many hungry Brummies after attending a concert across the road at the Power house. Have a great day Mark

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