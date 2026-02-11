Andrew Macdonald's journey to understanding how EQUITY (nothing to do with your house value) can help us all reclaim our God-given freedom in a satanic system has been arduous.

At one point, his house got repossessed by armed forces.

He understands and has lived through the realisation we need to not only understand this fundamental principle, but EMOBDY it spiritually if we are to move forward as sovereign beings on this Earth.

Andrew's humility in this eye-opening interview touched me deeply. On my own path to innerstanding what freedom really looks like, I found this chat to be extremely edifying. I hope you do too.



Andrew's website is here: https://freedomwithequity.com/



