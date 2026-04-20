Sue Cook is a health scientist and creative crafter and writer.

She is a mother of two sons, the older one diagnosed with severe dyslexia at 6.

Sue refused to accept nothing could be done so she researched, and discovered neurodevelopment which helped him.

Since then Sue has helped thousands of other families with spectrum issues; and also trains others in neurodevelopment.

Author of several books, the latest is “Brain in a Jar” dementia prevention and heavy metal detox.

Dubbed the “child brain whisperer”, Sue is the creator of “Decision State Intelligence”, which can help ANYONE make better life decisions.

If you want Sue to help YOU make better decisions, go to https://brainbuzzz.co.uk/ and click the Deep Dive into DSI button.