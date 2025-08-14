Georgia is an extraordinary woman. Apart from having triplets at the age of 46, she’s a world-class hypnotherapist famous for helping people reduce their alcohol consumption, amongst other things.

I know how many people turned to alcohol or drugs over the past five years to help cope with the madness of this world and its time to face up to the fact that it simply doesn’t serve us to do this any more.

In this show, we have a good old chat about the weirdness of having to effectively live two lives as we awaken and continue to interact with the unawake or, as my kids love to call them - the NPCs.

If you want to benefit from Georgia’s work, do so here: https://tmas.tv/georgia

Here’s the show: