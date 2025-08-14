How to Thrive in Two Worlds without Numbing Out?
Meet the fantastic Georgia Foster from Melbourne who's been helping awake people get through the craziness of living in two worlds to avoid numbing themselves on the way...
Georgia is an extraordinary woman. Apart from having triplets at the age of 46, she’s a world-class hypnotherapist famous for helping people reduce their alcohol consumption, amongst other things.
I know how many people turned to alcohol or drugs over the past five years to help cope with the madness of this world and its time to face up to the fact that it simply doesn’t serve us to do this any more.
In this show, we have a good old chat about the weirdness of having to effectively live two lives as we awaken and continue to interact with the unawake or, as my kids love to call them - the NPCs.
If you want to benefit from Georgia’s work, do so here: https://tmas.tv/georgia
Here’s the show:
I love the idea of the fish as a symbol to recognize others of the same "tribe". I like to think of us as kin rather than tribes. Another symbol could be used. One way we can see our numbers grow is by citing the 13 moon calendar alongside the Roman calendar (like we do miles and kilometers for example) and a symbol on our clothing that indicates the 13 moon calendar. This would be so much fun. We could even add hand gestures! Let's talk about this!
H Mark, you must be a mind reader. I have been struggling with this split in realities of my world view, with people who are my friends' and their views (my friends are not as esoteric or metaphysical as I am and hate Trump. I am of the wait and see political mindset). I am more medical and military and less religious and even less political than them. None of my friends have had ufo experiences and I have had many. So thank you both for the YT upload today. I may be able to help with your Djedi (Jedi) search. This link takes us to an older non-mobile website of a man who is in the Nikola Tesla lineage.
Someone is working on upgrading the site as it seems to be working better and the font is more readable than earlier this year. Or it is just my pc screwing up things and then repairing the font, I dunno. Some of the other pages have black font, this page has readable white font. Anyway, you spoke about Jedi in your video, here is Ralph Ring's take on Jedi Knights:
https://bluestarenterprise.com/articles/knights-of-malta/the-jedi-knights/