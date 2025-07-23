Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
9hEdited

I have a few things to share regarding the description of this water. After several years of researching the dangers of ultrasound and writing a 500 book on the topic (see here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/), I can say for sure that when something is 'ionic', this means that the item has been electrically assaulted and that the atoms that make up the item have either lost or gained electrons as a result of the assault. In other words, the assault renders the atoms electrically unbalanced. Once this happens, the atoms work frantically to put themselves back together, emitting RADIATION in their efforts to return themselves to their originally balanced state. NOT GOOD!! Moreover, I wonder if the use of "proprietary sound waves" indicates that these people are exposing the water to ultrasound. If so, this is also VERY NOT GOOD since the water will experience cavitation from the ultrasonic assault and the water will REMEMBER the assault, which will affect everyone that drinks it. Furthermore, once cavitation bubbles form, they are likely to IMPLODE and can fatally damage everything around them.

I seriously don't know what people are thinking when they use these wicked, radiation-emitting, electrical technologies on something as precious as water and imagine they are doing something beneficial. Just the opposite is true. No living thing benefits from being exposed to electricity or being electrically assaulted. The energy is harmful and will ultimately cause harm to the water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Starseed Patriot's avatar
Starseed Patriot
13h

“Turn your drinking water into micro clustered spring water! Makes water taste like mountain glacier water. You can taste the quality of the water. Smack your water bottle and raise the pH and lower the ORP!! by -20 to -70 to a negative reading. (ORP = Oxidation Reduction Potential or REDOX) ORP, or Redox Potential, is a measurement of waters ability to oxidize contaminants. The higher the ORP, the greater the number of oxidizing agents. Raising the pH ( potential Hydrogen) ionizes the hydrogen in the water and charges it up with a natural frequency of the earth (7.5hz) that helps rewind your DNA's telometers.”

https://www.hydrogengarage.com/store/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=32&products_id=79

I put my smacked water in a vortex MAYU glass bottle then bless it before I drink it or feed it to my dogs, birds, turtles and fish…Eternal Krystal living waters is the HOLY MOTHER OF GOD…

https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Krystal_Waters

https://mayuwater.com/pages/how-does-it-work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture