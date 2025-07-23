How to Transform ANY Water into Living Water?
An extraordinary story of unlocking the infinite energy available within water and the human cell with the application of proprietary sound and light codes.
Meet Zhara J Mahlstedt - the founder of LifeFX Living Water. Details here: https://tmas.tv/lifefx
I am always deeply happy to find amazing people that are working with water and discovering new ways of turning this moist essential element into something our bodies can actually use. LifeFX has deeply powerful properties that I am convinced help all of us on every level - physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally.
LifeFX Living Water Droplets are a 100% natural mineral solution that deeply purify, structure, and activate water. Crafted with a powerful blend of ionic, crystalline minerals and proprietary sound waves, LifeFX provides a simple yet profound way to go beyond filtration, optimizing and unlocking the full potential of every drop.
The ionic, trace minerals within LifeFX Living Water Droplets optimise any water source including tap, filtered, alkaline, spring, creek, distilled, reverse osmosis, hydrogen, and electrolysis waters.
BENEFITS:
Advanced purification of contaminants, including tough-to-filter toxins, such as fluoride and other unclassified invaders.
Innovative, lab-tested, natural approach to target unknown impurities. Transform any freshwater into micro-clustered, EZ water.
Create structured, high-frequency water that supports well-being.
Improve the taste of all types of water.
Versatile and adaptable—effective in all types of freshwater
Eco-conscious solution with minimal waste, reducing dependency on bottled water.
A 1-litre bottle of LifeFX is equivalent to 1,000 litres of bottled water eliminating the need for 999 1-litre plastic bottles.
Compact and portable, perfect for travel or outdoor adventures, ensuring access to exceptional water anywhere.
Ideal for daily use and emergency preparedness.
No expiration date—long-lasting
You can connect with Zhara here: https://zharajmahlstedt.com/home/
I have a few things to share regarding the description of this water. After several years of researching the dangers of ultrasound and writing a 500 book on the topic (see here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/), I can say for sure that when something is 'ionic', this means that the item has been electrically assaulted and that the atoms that make up the item have either lost or gained electrons as a result of the assault. In other words, the assault renders the atoms electrically unbalanced. Once this happens, the atoms work frantically to put themselves back together, emitting RADIATION in their efforts to return themselves to their originally balanced state. NOT GOOD!! Moreover, I wonder if the use of "proprietary sound waves" indicates that these people are exposing the water to ultrasound. If so, this is also VERY NOT GOOD since the water will experience cavitation from the ultrasonic assault and the water will REMEMBER the assault, which will affect everyone that drinks it. Furthermore, once cavitation bubbles form, they are likely to IMPLODE and can fatally damage everything around them.
I seriously don't know what people are thinking when they use these wicked, radiation-emitting, electrical technologies on something as precious as water and imagine they are doing something beneficial. Just the opposite is true. No living thing benefits from being exposed to electricity or being electrically assaulted. The energy is harmful and will ultimately cause harm to the water.
“Turn your drinking water into micro clustered spring water! Makes water taste like mountain glacier water. You can taste the quality of the water. Smack your water bottle and raise the pH and lower the ORP!! by -20 to -70 to a negative reading. (ORP = Oxidation Reduction Potential or REDOX) ORP, or Redox Potential, is a measurement of waters ability to oxidize contaminants. The higher the ORP, the greater the number of oxidizing agents. Raising the pH ( potential Hydrogen) ionizes the hydrogen in the water and charges it up with a natural frequency of the earth (7.5hz) that helps rewind your DNA's telometers.”
I put my smacked water in a vortex MAYU glass bottle then bless it before I drink it or feed it to my dogs, birds, turtles and fish…Eternal Krystal living waters is the HOLY MOTHER OF GOD…
