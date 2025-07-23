Meet Zhara J Mahlstedt - the founder of LifeFX Living Water. Details here: https://tmas.tv/lifefx

I am always deeply happy to find amazing people that are working with water and discovering new ways of turning this moist essential element into something our bodies can actually use. LifeFX has deeply powerful properties that I am convinced help all of us on every level - physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally.

LifeFX Living Water Droplets are a 100% natural mineral solution that deeply purify, structure, and activate water. Crafted with a powerful blend of ionic, crystalline minerals and proprietary sound waves, LifeFX provides a simple yet profound way to go beyond filtration, optimizing and unlocking the full potential of every drop.

The ionic, trace minerals within LifeFX Living Water Droplets optimise any water source including tap, filtered, alkaline, spring, creek, distilled, reverse osmosis, hydrogen, and electrolysis waters.

BENEFITS:

Advanced purification of contaminants, including tough-to-filter toxins, such as fluoride and other unclassified invaders.

Innovative, lab-tested, natural approach to target unknown impurities. Transform any freshwater into micro-clustered, EZ water .

Create structured, high-frequency water that supports well-being.

Improve the taste of all types of water.

Versatile and adaptable—effective in all types of freshwater

Eco-conscious solution with minimal waste, reducing dependency on bottled water.

A 1-litre bottle of LifeFX is equivalent to 1,000 litres of bottled water eliminating the need for 999 1-litre plastic bottles.

Compact and portable, perfect for travel or outdoor adventures, ensuring access to exceptional water anywhere.

Ideal for daily use and emergency preparedness.

No expiration date—long-lasting

