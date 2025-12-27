How to Truly Beat the Demons...
Ever wondered why more women are awake than men? I might have an answer...
I did experience some demonic attacks over Christmas, but I have a not-so-secret weapon against them.
It’s not always easy talking about this, because what they use to try and derail me is pretty horrific but, like you I hope, I am wise to their tactics and, as we approach the Year of The Fire Horse I hope you feel as much optimism for 2026 as I do!
Roll on February 17th :-)
Get mine and Abby's book here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection
Get Paul Levy's "Dispelling Wetiko" here: https://amzn.to/44K3wG0
Watch this interview with Jerry Marzinsky if you missed it:
Hey! Happy Holidays! The year of the "fire" horse looks exciting. I'm ready!!
xoxox
MM
🔥✨❤️🔥