Iodine is required by every cell in the body, not just the thyroid gland.
The NIH says 35-45% of the world is deficient, so you can bet the real rate is a lot higher.
“Iodine Deficiency. Iodine is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies and is estimated to affect 35–45% of the world’s population. Iodine deficiency is the most common cause of goiter and worldwide is estimated to affect 2.2 billion people...”
Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9459956/#:~:text=7.,result%20of%20an%20iodine%20deficiency
We decided to make our own Lugols Iodine and infuse it with 741Hz:
“741 Hz Frequency
This frequency deals with areas of empowerment, speaking one’s truth and self-confidence. It cleans the cells of toxins, electromagnetic radiation, infections –viral, bacterial, and fungal. It helps generate ideas, clear speaking, creative thinking, and increasing self-confidence. It purifies mind and body. This tone will lead to a pure and calm spiritual life. It also shows you into the power of self-expression, which results in a more stable and healthier life. It is associated with Throat Chakra. It is blocked by lies that we tell ourselves and to others”
Source: https://www.chiangmaiholistic.com/741hz-solfeggio.php#:~:text=The%20suggested%20listening%20time%20is,any%20time%20of%20the%20day
Interesting idea putting a signal into it.
No idea how that will hold, but I guess you'll be the best judge of that.
Incidentally, I've done a few bits and pieces on 'iodine signalling'....
https://substack.com/home/post/p-181665028