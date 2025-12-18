Iodine is required by every cell in the body, not just the thyroid gland.

The NIH says 35-45% of the world is deficient, so you can bet the real rate is a lot higher.



“Iodine Deficiency. Iodine is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies and is estimated to affect 35–45% of the world’s population. Iodine deficiency is the most common cause of goiter and worldwide is estimated to affect 2.2 billion people...”

We decided to make our own Lugols Iodine and infuse it with 741Hz:



“741 Hz Frequency

This frequency deals with areas of empowerment, speaking one’s truth and self-confidence. It cleans the cells of toxins, electromagnetic radiation, infections –viral, bacterial, and fungal. It helps generate ideas, clear speaking, creative thinking, and increasing self-confidence. It purifies mind and body. This tone will lead to a pure and calm spiritual life. It also shows you into the power of self-expression, which results in a more stable and healthier life. It is associated with Throat Chakra. It is blocked by lies that we tell ourselves and to others”

