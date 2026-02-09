So, this email arrived in my inbox at 17.17 on 29th January:



"How are you? my name is Lauren Machuga. I have been following you for several years now. I met you in ARKANSAS on the truth tour and ended up not knowing what to say to you. I did get a picture with you and a shirt.



You cover so many topics that I have interest or experience with and I wish I could fill you in on all of it. Your show on symbolism will be their downfall triggered me, because I am the symbolism that caused their fall.



I don't do regular shows because I'm a stay at home mom with a toddler. I'm not selling anything, just trying to share some information. I got you to ask Janine one question about it on a Live December of 2022, but you guys didn't fully understand the question. Watch my story and ask Janine. I would love to talk to you some time."



So, here she is with a helluva story: Lauren Machuga