I Ask A.I. Some Deeply Esoteric Questions.
The Answers May Surprise You...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Too funny but so true. I’ve been asking AI about the chem trails when I get new information from truthers and it still gives me the same answers. It doesn’t like that I say they are not trustworthy if they can’t get different answers from new reveals. Too funny
Best AI convo I've seen 🤣