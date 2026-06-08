Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Yvette Forcier's avatar
Yvette Forcier
3h

Too funny but so true. I’ve been asking AI about the chem trails when I get new information from truthers and it still gives me the same answers. It doesn’t like that I say they are not trustworthy if they can’t get different answers from new reveals. Too funny

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Pia's avatar
Pia
4h

Best AI convo I've seen 🤣

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