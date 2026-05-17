I Finally Chat with the Brilliant Clif High
We cover a lot of subjects quickfast here from Emmer Flour to David Wilcock to Disclosure to Predictions about the Future and more...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wow! My favourite two people in the world! In one chat
I’m overwhelmed!
Love to you both 💕
This interview left me feeling more positive about the chaos. Thank you!