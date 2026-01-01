Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Blair's avatar
Linda Blair
6h

Whenever I feel I cannot take anymore on this lonely path I just get your book out Mark and as i go from first page to last while reading the words while in my mind I hear your voice saying the words which lead to my resolve and faith that we shall get through this return 💕thank you Mark for being that shining light that has kept me strong although it has been a hell of a rollercoaster ride. Knowing you were there for so many of us on this soul journey has been a blessing for so many of us that shall always be grateful for your strength of character and making us laugh so much. You are a treasure⚡️⭐️🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GypsyJ's avatar
GypsyJ
6h

We will never give in or up! Unighted we are strong!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture