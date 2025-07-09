If you’re feeling lost, depressed or even suicidal, remember the “Very Very Tight Shoes” policy…
I hate seeing people lose hope...
I couldn’t upload this video directly due to the internet connection where I am, so here’s the YouTube version:
Good morning Mark I just had to comment on your post today. I am also going through one of the hardest times in my life, which has been filled with many things that most / normal people never see and don't realise exist in certain parts of our world. let's call them my innocent work engagements abroad/// Russia Bulgaria Greece Romania Moldova China Ukraine etc I could go on and on . my point is that although I have been in many scary situations in my life, my mantra was always dust yourself down and get on with life the best you can, I've been not only awake for a very long time and totally aware of the evil that now more and more people are speaking about, I don't know if its coincidence or not but I am feeling dreadful and sometimes teary eyed and can only come to the conclusion that many good souls are being attacked by some invisible force, although I only have a few family and friends on the same page as me they are also feeling the same as me. hope this helps others your not alone
all the best Mark to you and your family
Richard casino chap
Mark i am feeling as low as I have ever done in my life, if i am not with with tribe family i feel lost, I feel so low today, In 2021 when the jab was introduced I considered taking my own life with the fear my children would take the jab, I asked God to protect my kids and if he did I would be able to see this though until the end, the very next day one of my daughters came to me and said we have all decided none of us were taking it, my prayers were answered. I have 8 children now ranging from 20 to 43 so I am very lucky. I have asked God for many things including a miracle and he give me what I needed. We need to be around like minded people to keep us sane, thank you Mark for all your support.