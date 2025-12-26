It’s funny how time changes things. Watching the documentary of my time on Truth Tour 2 last night was surprisingly emotional. If you came along to the live chat, thank you. It was lovely to read the comments whilst tucking into a superb turkey dinner with my 80% of my kids and my better half.

It was the first Christmas without my eldest son who has followed his dreams into the sailing world and found himself on watch all day on his yacht in Mallorca yesterday.

I was a tad annoyed that my timings didn’t work perfectly. I was hoping to be digesting Yorkshire puddings by the time the premiere came on, instead I was perching the laptop on the windowsill whilst simultaneously pouring the gravy.

Big thanks to the bird that will be supplying my boys with sandwich filling for the next 3 days anyway…

Back to the film - I decided to play it on Christmas Day a few weeks back because my embarrassment has now passed.

Although I was very proud of my performances in America, I found it difficult to share the film publicly for three years because I didn’t really understand what the film was about until recently.

Yes, I know I did a live premiere in Birmingham, but that was to a small audience of amazing people that I wanted to share it with at the time. Putting it online was different. More exposed.

On the surface, I was never comfortable with the title Ciaran had given the film “Where You Attwood?”, a play on the fact that he was constantly saying “Where you at?” when we were on tour. Although the film is obviously filmed from the perspective of my involvement with the tour, and not the tour itself, I was never really comfortable with that.

I also cringed at the seemingly, to me, vast number of knob jokes I came out with but, as I was explaining to my family, this was because 2022 was the year we were let out of prison and I was obsessed not with knobs, but trying to make everyone laugh. Ciaran put them in because they were genuinely funny, so I’m comfortable with that now.

What surprised me, which may surprise you, is how emotional the film is. I spontaneously cried at least four times whilst watching it last night.

Not because I’m a soft-arse, but because I think there are still pent up emotions in me following the attempted mass-murder of the human race.

I remember when I had to watch my Grandad’s funeral on Zoom in 2021 saying to myself “You can’t get angry about this now, save it for later when this thing is over”.

And, of course, it’s not over yet, is it?

We’re still waiting for justice.

My tears were really of relief, but also because the enormity of what we all did in America in October 2022 hit me when I least expected it.

The kind comments and live chat really do mean the world to me. Although I give off the air of someone who doesn’t give a shit, I am human.

I have said many times that I nearly stopped doing my podcast on multiple occasions because I never did it to be famous, I certainly didn’t need all the insults I’ve had to cope with or the intense spiritual attacks. I never chased the numbers. I didn’t do it for my ego. In fact, I didn’t really understand why I did it (apart from following instructions from upstairs to start it in 2020) until I got to America.

It was this moment (at 22.56) in Grants Pass in Oregon that will live with me forever. This moment when these beautiful ladies said what they said to me when it all became clear why I was doing what I’m doing, and for that alone I am glad we got so much on tape and edited so brilliantly by Ciaran Casey, to whom I will always be grateful.

And then of course there are the people I met on the tour.

I can’t say they were all perfect. In fact I certainly thought some of them were there more for money than anything else, but we left all that out of the film on purpose. I have done my level best to not slag anyone off at all during the past 5 years, with the exception of Nurse John Campbell, who makes me sick to my stomach, hence the 731,000 views on X for this video:

I can say that what we chose to put in the film was to achieve the objective of showing the most positive, human side of those that had the courage to stand up for truth in 2020 and beyond.

I know how easy it is to be labelled a “grifter” or whatever but the truth is, this HAS become a full-time vocation. One I have taken very seriously. I feel the responsibility of what I do extremely keenly.

That’s why reading some of the amazing reviews means so much to me. Not because it strokes my ego, but because it means we have made a difference.

So, if you missed the film, I’m pleased to tell you it’s managed to stay up on YouTube!

There is a different edit I have which I don’t think would have stayed on YouTube mainly because it contains the full length version of my poem “Fuck You(Tube)” in it. I may release that sometime in the future.

When this is over. When we have the justice we are all desperately seeking.

In the meantime, I hop you enjoy this snapshot of one small aspect of the rebellion against the Satanic Cabal.