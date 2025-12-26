Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
20h

Kiaora! (thank you) for this awesome film! Kiaora From New Nazi Zealand Mark ~ you have given me so much REAL 'critical thinking evidence' to keep on fighting during my darkest hours ~ My drive has always been about the children and to those leaders who pledge to fight back for the children I will listen to whatever they have to say! These satanic demons will never take our country here! we are fking locked and loaded, all over the country! we have so many that are AWAKE and will fight back/are fighting back and will never stop as long as we are breathing because GOD is on our side ~ Please keep up the good fight Mark! for we UNITED shall expose these demons and overcome all of adversities with that which is love! together with our fellow 'humans' and all Gods beings who dwell on/in this beautiful heavenly world ~ Your 'Morning Campers' has been a lifeline for me and millions across the world and 'I SEE YOU' is the greatest poem ever composed! Kiaora 'brother of light' ~ We fight with you and all of Ireland here 'down under' with tough men and strong women who will stamp them hard and explode the demons to the sound of a HAKA THUNDER ! Arohanui (love and peace) from New Peaceland Zealand ~ God is with you and everyone who fights back! GOD WINS ! MORE ARE WAKING UP ! Critical mass has been reached ! Any day now! - Anyway now! ---We see the 'light comes shining in' and we shall all be released !~ 'Help ever Hurt Never' ~'Love All Serve All' ( who are suffering)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loz Hey's avatar
Loz Hey
1d

Loved the tour film Mark. Thank you for sharing. Your work is valued by so many. Watched Doc Malik pod as well today. The young un got a bit more research to do! Bless im…but he got big balls like you and has no fear. Looking forward to your face to faces with him and Ian….should be a cracker! Sending much love to you both in particular on this shared journey. Now, stop reading and go eat the turkey sarnies! 😁🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture