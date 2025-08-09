Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
1

Innocent Man Saved from Asian Jail by Two Angels and Fried Chicken

My friend, author and drummer Phil Escott, returns to the show with his friend Ken who shares his extraordinary story of survival from an Asian jail, corruption and financial ruin...
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Aug 09, 2025
8
1
Share
Transcript

Ken’s story is a harrowing and compelling tale of an innocent man being targeted by systemic corruption. He spent five months in a Third World hellhole jail - jailed by corrupt Narcotics Police officers who extorted him for crimes he didn't commit.

By God's grace, two brave non-corrupt local lawyers fought for and won his freedom. In the process he lost everything.

Ken is a long-time friend of Phil Escott who returns to the show to help tell Ken’s story and tell us about his upcoming Ancestral Health event in Lancashire, England:

https://ancestralhealthfestival.com/

Go here if you feel compelled to help Ken get his story out: https://www.givesendgo.com/GHS14 or email Ken directly: kennykaye2021@gmail.com

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture