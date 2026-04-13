Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
12h

You know what’s particularly interesting, Mark ?

Everything you said about the Irish people ( being so nice ) can also describe the vast majority of Canadians. And look at the Charlie Foxtrot that we’ve got going on over here, too.

There’s a lot of Irish blood within our Canadian borders !

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John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
12h

This is a good start if it happens.. "There will be a 10 cent reduction per litre on both diesel and petrol. And a 2.4 cent reduction per litre on marked gas/oil. Reductions in fuel will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday subject to Oireachtas (Irish parliament) approval.18 hours ago"

Happy birthday mate from Birmingham England ☘️ 🌹

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