Irish Fuel Protests: The Spiritual War Goes Kinetic, or False Hope?
I can't see anyone backing down yet. Is this the beginning of an actual uprising?
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You know what’s particularly interesting, Mark ?
Everything you said about the Irish people ( being so nice ) can also describe the vast majority of Canadians. And look at the Charlie Foxtrot that we’ve got going on over here, too.
There’s a lot of Irish blood within our Canadian borders !
This is a good start if it happens.. "There will be a 10 cent reduction per litre on both diesel and petrol. And a 2.4 cent reduction per litre on marked gas/oil. Reductions in fuel will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday subject to Oireachtas (Irish parliament) approval.18 hours ago"
Happy birthday mate from Birmingham England ☘️ 🌹