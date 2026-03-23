Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
11h

Black Magicians/ witches pulling out all their remaining aces from their sleeves. Some in our own high military. The Light wins! We got this!

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JC Nort's avatar
JC Nort
11h

A lot of witches/warlocks don’t actually know that’s what they are. They daily spin their discord and cast their spells just like their predecessors taught them. They walk among us. Their kryptonite is one word: JESUS.

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