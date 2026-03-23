Is Donald Trump exposing “WITCHES” in the Iran situation?
Mornin' Campers!
The "misspelling" of the word "Witch" was changed on his Truth Social post, but we noticed it and misspellings are always deliberate and always important.
Here's the original image of the original version of the post:
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Black Magicians/ witches pulling out all their remaining aces from their sleeves. Some in our own high military. The Light wins! We got this!
A lot of witches/warlocks don’t actually know that’s what they are. They daily spin their discord and cast their spells just like their predecessors taught them. They walk among us. Their kryptonite is one word: JESUS.