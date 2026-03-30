Is King Charles III already DEAD as predicted?
Just a thought...the Russians seem to think so! Tghe predicted death date as on Saturday, so what's occurring..?
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why is no one talking about Williams real dad King Carlos off Spain . Google pictures of King Carlos and William . Charlie never had kids the guy loved young boys . Also Randy Andys real dad lord Porchester.
Totally agree... although I "don't " believe he was given the "luxury" of passing away in a "hospital" due to a lifetime of heinous Crimes Against Humanity worldwide.🤔😁🎉🎉🎉🔥