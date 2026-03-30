Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill's avatar
Bill
11h

Why is no one talking about Williams real dad King Carlos off Spain . Google pictures of King Carlos and William . Charlie never had kids the guy loved young boys . Also Randy Andys real dad lord Porchester.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kate's avatar
Kate
9h

Totally agree... although I "don't " believe he was given the "luxury" of passing away in a "hospital" due to a lifetime of heinous Crimes Against Humanity worldwide.🤔😁🎉🎉🎉🔥

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture