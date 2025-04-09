The New Scientist published yesterday

"No, the dire wolf has not been brought back from extinction. Colossal Biosciences claims three pups born recently are dire wolves, but they are actually grey wolves with genetic edits intended to make them resemble the lost species"

Sauce: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2475407-no-the-dire-wolf-has-not-been-brought-back-from-extinction/

If you spend a little bit of time on Yandex looking for Chimeras and Underground bases, you can find a lot of interesting information, like:

“On October 3rd, 2022, Georgian language Facebook users disseminated information about chimeras created in underground laboratories. According to the post, Satanists are creating chimeras in underground facilities, preparing terrible surprises for humanity. The post also features a Russian-language comment, stating that secret genetic mutations and the mixing of animal and human cells are carried out in underground laboratories. The same information was disseminated by Russian-speaking Facebook users (1, 2, 3, 4) as well. The posts are accompanied by a video showing how a “human-animal” inbreed is fed." As well as stories about Giant Spider/Human cross-breeds used to guard these facilities.”

Sauce: https://mythdetector.com/en/a-chimera-created-in-underground-laboratories-or-a-silvery-marmoset-what-does-the-video-depict/

The Dire Wolf story is more than meets the eye, that's for sure.

