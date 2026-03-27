Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Craig Peacock's avatar
Craig Peacock
1h

Things appear to be speeding up now, thank goodness for that, looks like they are going to try and lock us down again but under the narrative of fuel/energy, doubt they'll pull that off, the meningitis scare appeared to fall on deaf ears, this one will probably do the same, I think. Dare say they'll try it through some sort of cyber attack, but will inevitably boomerang back on them like every other ploy they try over the last 6yrs and more? Exciting times....

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3h

I'm curious as to where this new Freedom site is hosted.

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