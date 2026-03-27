Ascension symptoms aside, the recent cryptic posts on the White House X feed have the internet in a tizzy.

They are VERY reminiscent of Q drops.

Even though they seem to be pointing to the imminent launch of freedom.gov, a platform which essentially looks like a VPN to enable people in censored countries to access information freely, there are possible links back to Q post 3906.

But, what do I know? I'm just a qtard conspiracy nutter :-)

Whaddya think?