Is the White House X feed the New Home of Q Drops?
Genuine question.
Ascension symptoms aside, the recent cryptic posts on the White House X feed have the internet in a tizzy.
They are VERY reminiscent of Q drops.
Even though they seem to be pointing to the imminent launch of freedom.gov, a platform which essentially looks like a VPN to enable people in censored countries to access information freely, there are possible links back to Q post 3906.
But, what do I know? I'm just a qtard conspiracy nutter :-)
Whaddya think?
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Things appear to be speeding up now, thank goodness for that, looks like they are going to try and lock us down again but under the narrative of fuel/energy, doubt they'll pull that off, the meningitis scare appeared to fall on deaf ears, this one will probably do the same, I think. Dare say they'll try it through some sort of cyber attack, but will inevitably boomerang back on them like every other ploy they try over the last 6yrs and more? Exciting times....
I'm curious as to where this new Freedom site is hosted.