Is There A Crack in the Dam Appearing?

I have emailed Chris thanking him for bringing this up and I have told him that many of us are here to help when this finally comes out in the wash.



In this video, I read out my email to him and outline some of the simple things everyone should be doing to reverse the effects of the vaccines and rebuild their health from the ground up.



Whether he reads or responds to my invitation is anyone’s guess, but we can but try.



From Mayo News: https://www.mayonews.ie/news/westport/1952246/public-questioning-if-covid-vaccine-is-causing-cancer-illness-claims-mayo-councillor.html

“A WEST Mayo councillor says the number of deaths of young people from cancer is leaving people feeling frightened and questioning things like the Covid vaccine may be a contributing factor.



Cllr Maxwell said the recent deaths were making people anxious and questioned if it was time for the Government to ‘put people’s minds at ease’.



“It is a frightening statistic when you see what is going on. A lot of people are talking about what is going on and are frightened and anxious at the minute. Nobody seems to know when it can raise its ugly head.



“People say it could be due to the Covid injection and all this kind of stuff. It would be no harm if someone in the top echelons of government tried to put people’s minds at ease. This is not happening alone in the Louisburgh area but is happening nationwide and is so sad to see young people struck down at such an early age. People across the country are very worried about it,” he commented.”



My email:



“Dear Chris



I read with interest about your recent expression of the concerns of your constituents about cancer and the Covid vaccine



Thank you for doing that. You are right and people are right to be concerned.



I have been speaking out about this for a number of years and because of this I, along with another concerned friend (Gary Kealy, copied in) set up a healing centre in Boyle, Roscommon to help people recover from this: Live5DHealth



We set it up as a private members association so that people can donate what they can afford to use it. If they have no money, it’s free.



We have more advanced facilities under one roof than anywhere else in Ireland and we are here to help.



Regarding the vaccine, the first thing everyone needs to do is remove it from their body. We have found the following protocols to be extremely effective



1. Nattokinese, curcumin, bromelain and augmented NAC supplements to melt clots and detoxify the blood



2. Consuming clean, structured water with added hydrogen and electrolytes. We provide the best water in Ireland for free to our members and machines to help them do this at home



3. Grounding through going barefoot daily, wearing grounding shoes or grounding strips on shoes, using grounded bedsheets. This enables the discharge of positive ions and the influx of negative ions, essential for health and recovery



4. Cutting all processed foods, especially bread and sugar



5. Utilising three of our therapies together- red light, hyperbaric oxygen and PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy). In the States this is known as the superhuman protocol for obvious reasons - this allows the activation of the mitochondria, cleansing and nourishing of the cells and for the cells to communicate better.



6. Parasite cleanses including sweet wormwood, green walnut and red clover. Getting parasites out of the body is critical and is proven to destroy cancer multiple times.



There are many other things we can offer, the biggest issue is getting this information out to people!



My own friend dropped dead at 39 years old because he had four jabs. I told him they would kill him but he laughed at me.



Since we opened in 2023, we have helped 1000s of people heal in multiple ways. One local was given a terminal diagnosis three years ago with blood cancer after he’d had two jabs. He followed our advice, had our therapies and is now bouncing around like a 40 year old (he’s 70) after locals were basically giving him the last rites.



You are invited to and welcome to come and visit us for yourself.



We do not want to see one more pointless death through ignorance and we can help educate the people to survive this.



You are also welcome to call me anytime.



It is simply a case of educating people - we get visitors from all over the world yet reaching the locals is currently a monumental task!



Thank you



Mark Attwood”

Original post on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1994074398265880786