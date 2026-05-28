List of arrests from 2021: https://www.trevorwinchell.com/AmericanPatriotsForum/viewtopic.php?t=4973

Disclosure Day latest video:



Trumps coded post from May 27th: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116647031194587895

Jordan Crowders post on Time:



Mr Pool on time accelerating: https://t.me/looP_rM_3117211/3510

Gematria calculator: https://www.gematrix.org/



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