Is TIME Itself Changing? Trumps Gematria Codes & DISCLOSURE Approaches!
Mornin' Campers!
List of arrests from 2021: https://www.trevorwinchell.com/AmericanPatriotsForum/viewtopic.php?t=4973
Disclosure Day latest video:
Trumps coded post from May 27th: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116647031194587895
Jordan Crowders post on Time:
Mr Pool on time accelerating: https://t.me/looP_rM_3117211/3510
Gematria calculator: https://www.gematrix.org/
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