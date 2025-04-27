Is Virginia Guiffre Really Dead?

The internet was full yesterday with news of Virginia Guiffre’s death by suicide.

She was the main witness against Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew.

The obvious thought is “suicided”, not suicide.

My hope is “witness protection”.

Some comments on my X post yesterday dismiss everything as fantasy, even claiming Virginia was a man.

I honestly don’t know. I never met any of the characters in this particular play and I’m going off the same news as everyone else.

What I do know is that if anything good can come from this news at all, it is hopefully that it leads sleepers to start awakening to the magnitude of crimes committed against our children.

That’s what keeps me going: that these demons are ended.

Once and for all.

That’s also why I posted this poem “We See You” on YouTube yesterday which, interestingly, is being massively shadow-banned.

Share the original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1916053968142192915