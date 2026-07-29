It's a Percentage Game
Mornin' Campers!
Here's that useful post:
Events coming up at Frybrook House:
Laura Eisenhower: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/laura-eisenhower-live-in-ireland
Charlotte Emily Rose: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/charlotte-emily-rose-well-being-live-at-frybrook-house
German New Medicine Workshop: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/german-new-medicine-workshop-with-danny-carroll
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Great Reminders, Mark!!
Thank you and have a lovely day over there across the Pond.
🌟🙏🏡
More wonderful things to take spirulina watch your grey hairs start to turn black astaxanthin the worlds most powerful antioxidant also stops skin burning in the sun. Salvestrols the cancer cell killer dr professor Burke interview youtube. Mark is their somewhere I could park my motorhome near your place if I drive down from Belfast.