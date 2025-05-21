It's time to flood the internet with "We See You"

My (thankfully) awake daughter sent me this text relating to the P Diddy stuff coming out this morning: "I’m so angry everyone talking about the diddy party shit like it’s all new news."

She's pissed because she's been ostracised herself for being awake and she's had five years at least of people taking the piss out of her Dad because he's (me) been going on about this for years and years.

Her whole life at least.

So, here's an idea... God gave me this poem called "We See You" about 4 years ago.

I’m reading it above.

Here are some amazing people in Australia reading it our at a Satanic Ritual Abuse Rally:

Here’s Leader of the Australia One Party Ricardo Bosi reading it:

Why don't you make a video reading it and post it with the hashtag #weseeyou?

Let's flood the bastards with it!

Here’s my post on X about it - use this for YOUR video version of the poem today: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1925181407837466678

Words are as follows...

WE SEE YOU

by Mark Attwood

The scales have fallen from our eyes,

The veil has drifted down from the sky,

Meandering firmly; finally revealing,

Your depth of depravity; that’s fear you’re now feeling.

We see you.

Your demonic blood lust laid bare to see,

The statue of filth on the BBC,

The Prince and the Madam, the CRISPR spy,

The Islands of Horrors in the ocean lie.

We see you.

A billion souls stolen, over the years,

You hid them deep down to drown their tears.

Perfect and innocent, God’s own creations,

Mutilated by your sick machinations.

We see you.

Vlad the Impaler and his vile descendants,

Fleeing the Palace from the 5D ascendents,

The virus distracted, but gave us the time,

To peel back the layers of your heinous crimes.

We see you.

Run, run, as fast as you can,

Back for more orders from the Phoenician clan.

Out of white rabbit, the looking glass cracked,

Tipping point reached, odds against you now stacked.

We see you.

Pizza and hot dogs, pasta and sauce,

Your sickness decoded your lack of remorse.

Our slumber is over, our eyes not wide shut;

For the children of Haiti, a knife to your gut.

We see you.

Ascension is powered by the light of the flare,

Scramble like rats to the ruins of your lairs.

It’s over, it’s over, “Save our Children” we cry,

Revealed, reviled, it’s your souls’ time to die.

We. See. You.