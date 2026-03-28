JD Vance just said WHAT about UFOs Being Demons???
Is it all about FACTIONS?
JD Vance stating UFOs are Demons:
Chris Bledsoe talking about UFOs:
Emily Bledsoe excellent video on "The Lady" visitation:
Stuart Wilde on UFOs: https://www.google.com/search?q=stuart+wilde+ufos+are+demons&rlz=1C5CHFA_enGB710GB710&oq=stuart+wilde+ufos+are+demons&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAtIBCDYyOTlqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Linda Moulton Howe on the 3 species species competing for humans:
My Alex Collier interview from 2022:
My Patrick Jackson interview on The Sphere Network:
Our upcoming webinar: https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/products/patrick-jackson-live-q-and-a-webinar
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
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Interesting chat Mark. Thanks for all the follow-up links xx
Yes good point