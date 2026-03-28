JD Vance stating UFOs are Demons:





Chris Bledsoe talking about UFOs:



Emily Bledsoe excellent video on "The Lady" visitation:





Stuart Wilde on UFOs: https://www.google.com/search?q=stuart+wilde+ufos+are+demons&rlz=1C5CHFA_enGB710GB710&oq=stuart+wilde+ufos+are+demons&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRiPAtIBCDYyOTlqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8



Linda Moulton Howe on the 3 species species competing for humans:





My Alex Collier interview from 2022:





My Patrick Jackson interview on The Sphere Network:



Our upcoming webinar: https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/products/patrick-jackson-live-q-and-a-webinar



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