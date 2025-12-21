I didn’t know what I’d let myself in for when I agreed to spend a whole month in America touring 17 cities with Lewis Herms’ Truth Tour 2.

It was a life-changing experience which started with me magically getting into the States, being followed around by UFOs, getting a private airshow from the USAF in Cheyenne, meeting a bunch of other amazing truthers, meeting incredible awake Americans in the darkest democratic hell-holes, being amazed by the amount of bullets on board and the real threat of violence, being attacked by 1000s of witches…

The biggest challenge, apart from sleep, was eating healthily in a country where you couldn’t even get a real egg in a hotel for breakfast!

It was something I instinctively wanted to record and record well, so I brought along the talented young Irish film-maker Ciaran Casey to make this full-length documentary. He was excited to go to the States and also had the trip of a lifetime.

I’ve never released this film publicly before and felt that Christmas Day this year would be a good time to do it. It’s a very uplifting, emotional film with lots of funny bits. It records an extraordinary time and I’ll be there in the live chat for anyone that wants to join me.

The film features: Lewis Herms, Janine Morigeau, Tom Numbers, Derek Johnson, Jason Q, Dina Jump, Kevin Pasko, Doug White, Chris Eryx aka Baby Trump, Gina Miulli, Bruce Poppy, Natalie Poppy, Denise Bliss, Karen Ferreira, Cathy O'Brien, Stephen W Tenner, Carole Maureen Friesen, Brad Wozny, Katie Raine, Ireland Clark, Michael Delarossa, Michell Schiau, Jette Terpner, Kevin Bryan, Alpa Soni, Tyler and Stacey, Araceli Barerra-Herms



Dedicated to the Memory of the lovely Karen Ferreira. God Rest Her Soul.



The film cost me €30,000 to make.

We did hold a real-world premiere of the film a few years back. This is the short film about that:

So, if you want a break from doing the dishes on Christmas Day (I know I will), hopefully I’ll see you there!