Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
13h

Trailer looks great, well produced. I had no idea you did this so looking forward to the full show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
13h

I loved the premiere of this in Birmingham when you signed my Copy of God Wins with the inscription "To John, I See You " love & Light as Always Brother 🙏 👊 ✌️ ❤️ ☘️ 🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Attwood
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture