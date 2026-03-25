Join Me on Sunday?
Only 1.62% of the 800+ people that looked at our webinar page actually joined. Am I missing something?
Join us here: https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/products/patrick-jackson-live-q-and-a-webinar
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Love to join you Mark but school half term holidays in England and will be enroute to Leitrim at that time Sunday evening. The very best of good luck to you mate and thanks for putting it on ☘️ 🌹
Can I see the webinar at another place other than you tube? Banned several years ago for having an opinion about transgenderism.