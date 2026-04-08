Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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catevans1956@gmail.com's avatar
catevans1956@gmail.com
14h

Thanks so much Mark! God Bless You!❤️🙏🏽

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Denise's avatar
Denise
5h

What's happening there as far as petrol prices? Ease of travel? Restrictions that you know about. Wanted to visit this spring but???

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