Keep it Simple.
Be Like the Dog...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Thanks so much Mark! God Bless You!❤️🙏🏽
What's happening there as far as petrol prices? Ease of travel? Restrictions that you know about. Wanted to visit this spring but???