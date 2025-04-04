Playback speed
Klaus Schwab has gone!

Eat no bugs and be happy!
Mark Attwood
Apr 04, 2025
Great news, whatever your perspective.

And, get this: over the past week I kept getting told that my X account would hit 88k subscribers this week.

I posted about this yesterday not because I give a shit about the number of people, but in the number 88 itself.

Why?

Share the original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1908088411342229835

Join my email list here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

